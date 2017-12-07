Inspection Stickers Moving to Left Corner of Windshields

Delmarva has a special star -- who is now a Guinness World Record holder!
Carlos Mir of Delmar won the title for having the highest diabolo throw.
The diabolo throw is a game where a toplike object is thrown in the air.
Mir threw the diabolo high in the sky—it reached 78.5 feet. According to the Guinness World Record, this is the highest diabolo throw ever.More
Delmarva has a special star -- who is now a Guinness World Record holder!
Carlos Mir of Delmar won the title for having the highest diabolo throw.
The diabolo throw is a game where a toplike object is thrown in the air.
Mir threw the diabolo high in the sky—it reached 78.5 feet. According to the Guinness World Record, this is the highest diabolo throw ever.More
Meteorologist Brian Keane says farewell to WBOC and Delmarva, and shares how he plans to spend the next chapter of his life.More
Meteorologist Brian Keane says farewell to WBOC and Delmarva, and shares how he plans to spend the next chapter of his life.More