Va. State Trooper Involved in Crash on Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel

Posted: 12/07/2017 11:24:00 -05:00
(Photo: Virginia State Police) (Photo: Virginia State Police)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.– A Virginia State Police trooper had to be taken to the hospital after his patrol car collided with a construction vehicle on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel Thursday morning.

The crash occurred at approximately 7:36 a.m. in the southbound lanes, outside of the second tunnel.

Virginia State Police said the on-duty trooper was driving southbound in his marked vehicle when a construction vehicle pulled into his lane of travel. The trooper could not move out of the way without hitting traffic head-on, which left the trooper with no choice but to hit the construction vehicle from behind, police said.

The crash caused extensive damage to the trooper’s vehicle and he suffered minor injuries as a result. The trooper was transported to Virginia Beach General Hospital for treatment.

The crash remains under investigation.

(Photo: Virginia State Police)

