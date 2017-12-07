New Concerns Over Wor-Wic Scholarship GPA Proposal - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

New Concerns Over Wor-Wic Scholarship GPA Proposal

Posted: 12/07/2017 11:58:00 -05:00 Updated:
WOR WIC (WBOC PHOTO)

SALISBURY, Md. - The idea of establishing a GPA requirement for the Wor-Wic Community College local scholarship program is not being well received by some who say it would unfairly target disadvantaged students.

In its current form, the Wicomico Impact Economic Scholarship provides free tuition to Wicomico County residents who are full-time students. The program is only in its third semester and has had modest participation. Eight students have received full economic impact scholarship funding, according to a Wor-Wic spokesperson. Seventeen students have received partial funding.

Now, some Wicomico County Council members want to require graduating high school students to have a 2.5 grade point average to qualify. Currently, there is no GPA requirement.

"The 2.5 GPA is a requirement that is fairly standard around the country, said Marc Kilmer, District 2 County Councilmember. "We need to look at what works elsewhere, what is not working here, and try to adjust the program accordingly. That is all the council is looking at doing."

There was some pushback to the idea at Tuesday night's work session of the County Council meeting. Wicomico County NAACP President Mary Ashanti said adding the GPA requirement would hinder disadvantaged students who otherwise would not have access to higher education. Some WOR-WIC students have mixed thoughts on the idea.

"That might hurt potential students", said Raphell Jamison. "Students use this as a stepping stone. That 2.5 might prohibit them from reaching their dreams."

"It should be more so like 2.2, 2.3, but 2.5 is adequate. It shouldn't be a difficult task," said Gabriel Bailey.        

Both Wor-Wic President Dr. Ray Hoy and County Executive Bob Culver are against the GPA requirement. There were no decisions made during the work session, but the council is expected to vote on the proposal at an upcoming meeting. 

