WBOC & Sherwood Automotive 2017 Rising Tide Campaign a Success

This year WBOC and Sherwood Automotive debuted the Rising Tide campaign, in which we worked together to help meet the needs of non-profit agencies and organizations on Delmarva.

We held several events throughout the year at Sherwood Automotive's dealerships in Salisbury, Sherwood's Auto Outlet 99 in Cambridge and WBOC's offices in Milton and Dover, Delaware, where we collected tens of thousands of donations to help various charities.

As we look forward to next year's Rising Tide campaign, here's a look back on the events we held in 2017, which were successful thanks to the generosity and support of the people of Delmarva:

  • Our first Rising Tide event, "Operation We Care," took place Wednesday, Feb. 22, when we teamed up to help our men and women in uniform by collecting items for care packages to send to the troops overseas. Our goal was to collect enough items to fill 100 care packages. Instead, the Rising Tide event collected enough to pack several hundred boxes. All of the items collected for the care packges were then distributed to the troops by Operation We Care, a local non-profit organization. 
A pickup truck filled up with donated items for the troops overseas during February's Rising Tide event. (Photo: WBOC)

 

  • Our second Rising Tide event, held Wednesday, April 5, benefited Maryland and Delaware Food Banks. The Maryland Food Bank received seven bins of assorted non-perishable food/non-food donations that totaled 2,548 pounds, which equals 2,123 meals. Additionally, 35,000 pounds of food were donated to the Food Bank of Delaware.
Rising Tide truck loaded with donated food and other nonperishable items backed up to the Maryland Food Bank - Eastern Shore. (Photo: WBOC)

 

WBOC staffers on hand to collect donations for local animal shelters, at Sherwood Kia of Salisbury. (Photo: WBOC)

 

  • Our fourth Rising Tide campaign, held Wednesday, Aug. 9, collected school supplies for children in need across Delmarva. We collected 314 backpacks and filled 72 boxes with thousands of school supplies. The Rotary Club of Salisbury and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Delaware partnered with us to distribute the supplies.
Boxes filled with school supplies collected during August's Rising Tide event. (Photo: WBOC)

 

  • In September, the widespread devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey and other hurricanes prompted the Rising Tide program to reach out to Delmarva to ask for financial donations for the youngest victims of these historic storms. To make this happen, Sherwood Automotive teamed up with WBOC's Bless Our Children campaign and raised more than $61,000. Every cent donated went directly to charities helping children affected by these disasters.
Throughout the month of September, Rising Tide raised money for WBOC's Bless Our Children campaign to go toward the young victims of Hurricane Harvey and other hurricanes that devastated the southern U.S. and Puerto Rico.

 

  • Our final Rising Tide event of the year, held Wednesday, Nov. 1, was a coat drive, during which we collected thousands of new and gently used coats, hats, scarves and gloves. All items collected were distributed by The Joseph House of Salisbury and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Delaware.
Thousands of winter clothing items were collected during our final Rising Tide event of the year in November. (Photo: WBOC)

 

WBOC and Sherwood Automotive look forward to more Rising Tide events in 2018. For more information about the Rising Tide campaign, click here.

Thank you again for your support. 

