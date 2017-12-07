Ex-charter School Leader Sentenced to 18 Months for Theft - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Ex-charter School Leader Sentenced to 18 Months for Theft

Posted: 12/07/2017 14:49:00 -05:00 Updated:

DOVER, Del. (AP)- A former Delaware charter school leader has been sentenced to 18 months in prison after pleading guilty to federal program theft.

The prison term imposed Wednesday on Sean Moore matched the recommendation of prosecutors.

Moore, former chief operating officer at Family Foundations Academy in New Castle, blamed his criminal activity on severe sexual addiction and shopping addiction.

Authorities say Moore, who embezzled more than $160,000 in funds belonging to the school, was motivated by self-interest and greed.

Moore and the school's founder and chief academic officer, Tennell Brewington, were fired in 2015 after an audit found repeated personal use of school credit cards.

Brewington pleaded guilty to state charges of theft and official misconduct and was sentenced to probation.

