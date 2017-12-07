Police Seek Help with Burglary Suspect

DOVER, De. -- The Delaware State Police are seeking the public's assistance identifying a burglary suspect.

Police say the man in the picture above is a suspect in early morning burglary at Melvin's Service Center located on South State Street. According to investigators, the suspect gained entry to the business by breaking through a window. Once in the business, an alarm was activated and the suspect immediately fled the scene without any property.

Anyone with any information in reference to this burglary or that can identify the man is asked to contact Detective J. Buzzuro at 302-698-8502 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.