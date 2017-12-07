14 States Sue to Allege US Failure to Enforce Smog Rules - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

14 States Sue to Allege US Failure to Enforce Smog Rules

Posted: 12/07/2017 15:50:00 -05:00
This May 25, 2017 aerial file photo shows the Standard Oil Refinery in El Segundo, Calif., with Los Angeles International Airport in the background and the El Porto neighborhood of Manhattan Beach, Calif., in the foreground. (Photo: AP) This May 25, 2017 aerial file photo shows the Standard Oil Refinery in El Segundo, Calif., with Los Angeles International Airport in the background and the El Porto neighborhood of Manhattan Beach, Calif., in the foreground. (Photo: AP)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP)- Fourteen states and the District of Columbia are suing the Trump administration over what they say is a failure to enforce smog standards.

The lawsuit announced Thursday says the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has not designated any areas of the country as having unhealthy air, missing an Oct. 1 deadline. Such areas must take steps to improve their air quality.

EPA spokeswoman Michele Huitric could not immediately comment on the lawsuit filed Tuesday in federal court in San Francisco.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, who announced the lawsuit, says healthier air can save lives.

He was joined in the lawsuit by the attorneys general of Connecticut, Illinois, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont and Washington.

Minnesota's Pollution Control Agency also joined the suit.

