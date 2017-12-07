Public's Help Needed in Identifying Dover Burglary Suspect - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Public's Help Needed in Identifying Dover Burglary Suspect

Posted: 12/07/2017 16:44:00 -05:00 Updated:

DOVER, Del.- The Delaware State Criminal Investigation Unit is asking for the public's help in identifying a burglary suspect. 

The man showed in the surveillance photos is a suspect in a burglary that happened on Nov. 7 at Melvin's Service Center on South State Street in Dover.

The man smashed a window to enter the business, which set off an alarm. He left without taking anything, according to police.

Anyone with any information about the incident or identity of the man is asked to contact Detective J. Buzzuro at 302-698-8502. Additionally, information can be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online. 

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Berlin Christmas Parade: A Family Tradition

    Berlin Christmas Parade: A Family Tradition

    12/07/2017 23:18:00 -05:002017-12-08 04:18:00 GMT
    Thursday, December 7 2017 11:27 PM EST2017-12-08 04:27:21 GMT
    BERLIN, Md.- The Berlin Christmas Parade celebrated their 47th year on Thursday as crowds filled Main Street for the festivities. But some families say it wouldn't be the holidays without the annual celebration. ShirleyMore
    The Berlin Christmas Parade celebrated their 47th year on Thursday as crowds filled Main Street for the festivities.More

  • Man from Delmar receives Guinness World Record Title

    Man from Delmar receives Guinness World Record Title

    12/07/2017 19:42:00 -05:002017-12-08 00:42:00 GMT
    Thursday, December 7 2017 7:42 PM EST2017-12-08 00:42:30 GMT
    Delmarva has a special star -- who is now a Guinness World Record holder!
    Carlos Mir won the title for having the highest diabolo throw.    More
    Delmarva has a special star -- who is now a Guinness World Record holder!
    Carlos Mir won the title for having the highest diabolo throw.    More

  • Delaware Police Arrest Elementary School Van Driver

    Delaware Police Arrest Elementary School Van Driver

    12/07/2017 19:25:00 -05:002017-12-08 00:25:00 GMT
    Thursday, December 7 2017 7:25 PM EST2017-12-08 00:25:41 GMT
    (Photo Credit: MGN Online)(Photo Credit: MGN Online)
    Delaware State Police have arrested a 46-year-old Magnolia man after an investigation revealed heendangered the welfare of several children and offensively touched another child while taking hem from schoolMore
    Delaware State Police have arrested a 46-year-old Magnolia man after an investigation revealed heendangered the welfare of several children and offensively touched another child while taking hem from schoolMore
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices