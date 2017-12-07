Public's Help Needed in Identifying Dover Burglary Suspect

DOVER, Del.- The Delaware State Criminal Investigation Unit is asking for the public's help in identifying a burglary suspect.

The man showed in the surveillance photos is a suspect in a burglary that happened on Nov. 7 at Melvin's Service Center on South State Street in Dover.

The man smashed a window to enter the business, which set off an alarm. He left without taking anything, according to police.

Anyone with any information about the incident or identity of the man is asked to contact Detective J. Buzzuro at 302-698-8502. Additionally, information can be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online.