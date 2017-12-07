North Georgetown Elementary Receives Thousands of Free Books to Promote Literacy

GEORGETOWN, Del. - As part of United Way's "My Very Own Library" program, North Georgetown Elementary has received nearly 9,000 new books.

By the end of the school year, every student will have taken home ten books of their choosing through a series of free Scholastic book fairs.

This is the second year North Georgetown Elementary is participating in the program.

Orrin White of United Way of Delaware says the program helps promote literacy in high-need areas.

"We're looking at how do we move the needle forward to ensure that more kids are hitting that all-important third grade milestone," said White.

Students say the book fairs have more than moved the needle forward over the past year.

"I see, like, all the friends I did not see -- just they didn't care about books. I see them now reading," said student Tianna Davis.

Principal Heather Cramer said the program answers an important question for parents.

"We weren't even sure when kids were going home, parents were saying, 'Well, we don't know the books they should be reading.' So, we needed to get those resources to them," said Principal Cramer.

Through the "My Very Own Library Program," United Way and its partners are providing 60,000 books to 14 schools around Delaware.