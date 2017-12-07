Free Active Shooter Training in Salisbury

Salisbury, Md.- In response to the high number of mass shootings across the country, the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office will be conducting an active shooter training.

It's designed for civilians, especially local businesses and places of worship throughout the Eastern Shore.

The free training is expected to last two hours and will be held on Dec. 13 at Allen Memorial Baptist Church on Snow Hill Road in Salisbury. It begins at 6 p.m.

Any questions can be directed to the sheriff's office at 410-548-4891.