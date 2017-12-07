Delaware Law Enforcement Leaders Suggest Marijuana Users Identif - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Delaware Law Enforcement Leaders Suggest Marijuana Users Identify Themselves on IDs

Posted: 12/07/2017 18:40:00 -05:00 Updated:

DOVER, Del. --- The president of Delaware's Police Chiefs Council has suggested marijuana users should have to identify themselves as users on their driver's license, if the First State legalizes recreational marijuana.

Camden Police Chief William Bryson told a marijuana task force on Wednesday that marijuana users should be required to have some sort of endorsement that they use the drug on a driver's license.

The proposal, Bryson said, would make it easier to enforce federal law that bars marijuana users from owning guns or ammunition. Federal background checks require people who buy guns to state whether they unlawfully use marijuana, regardless of of state laws that may have legalized it.

"We're just trying to make it easier for the officers on the street to recognize those that are using the marijuana and federal firearms licensed dealers," he said.

But Tom Donovan with the Delaware Cannabis Advocacy Network said he didn't think Bryson's proposal is a good idea and that it flies in the face of growing support for legalized marijuana across the country.

"It's really another example of prohibitive policies that law enforcement is pushing that discriminates against cannabis users for no reason," he said.

A bill legalizing recreational marijuana in Delaware was introduced this year in Delaware's House. It was advanced from a committee but has not had a full vote in the General Assembly's lower chamber.

