Kent County Repairing Wastewater Facility

FREDERICA, Del. --- Kent County is making repairs to one of the basins at its wastewater facility after a problem developed with a liner this summer, forcing the 10-million gallon pool to be shuttered.

The basin was shut down and drained so workers could replace the liner, which began to bubble to the top of the wastewater stored there. The issue contributed to the discharge of millions of gallons of under-treated wastewater into the Murderkill River.

"It compromised the system dramatically because the forces of gases underneath pushed the liner up until it impeded with their facility," said Art Fleehman with American Coating Technologies, the company replacing the liner with a new one.

Levy Court commissioners approved paying about $400,000 on initial repairs and replacement of the broken liner. The new liner is expected to be installed by January.