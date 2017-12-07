Kent County Repairing Wastewater Facility - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Kent County Repairing Wastewater Facility

Posted: 12/07/2017 19:09:00 -05:00 Updated:
The shuttered basin at Kent County's wastewater facility. (Skycam 16) The shuttered basin at Kent County's wastewater facility. (Skycam 16)

FREDERICADel. --- Kent County is making repairs to one of the basins at its wastewater facility after a problem developed with a liner this summer, forcing the 10-million gallon pool to be shuttered.

The basin was shut down and drained so workers could replace the liner, which began to bubble to the top of the wastewater stored there. The issue contributed to the discharge of millions of gallons of under-treated wastewater into the Murderkill River.

"It compromised the system dramatically because the forces of gases underneath pushed the liner up until it impeded with their facility," said Art Fleehman with American Coating Technologies, the company replacing the liner with a new one.

Levy Court commissioners approved paying about $400,000 on initial repairs and replacement of the broken liner. The new liner is expected to be installed by January.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Berlin Christmas Parade: A Family Tradition

    Berlin Christmas Parade: A Family Tradition

    12/07/2017 23:18:00 -05:002017-12-08 04:18:00 GMT
    Thursday, December 7 2017 11:27 PM EST2017-12-08 04:27:21 GMT
    BERLIN, Md.- The Berlin Christmas Parade celebrated their 47th year on Thursday as crowds filled Main Street for the festivities. But some families say it wouldn't be the holidays without the annual celebration. ShirleyMore
    The Berlin Christmas Parade celebrated their 47th year on Thursday as crowds filled Main Street for the festivities.More

  • Man from Delmar receives Guinness World Record Title

    Man from Delmar receives Guinness World Record Title

    12/07/2017 19:42:00 -05:002017-12-08 00:42:00 GMT
    Thursday, December 7 2017 7:42 PM EST2017-12-08 00:42:30 GMT
    Delmarva has a special star -- who is now a Guinness World Record holder!
    Carlos Mir won the title for having the highest diabolo throw.    More
    Delmarva has a special star -- who is now a Guinness World Record holder!
    Carlos Mir won the title for having the highest diabolo throw.    More

  • Delaware Police Arrest Elementary School Van Driver

    Delaware Police Arrest Elementary School Van Driver

    12/07/2017 19:25:00 -05:002017-12-08 00:25:00 GMT
    Thursday, December 7 2017 7:25 PM EST2017-12-08 00:25:41 GMT
    (Photo Credit: MGN Online)(Photo Credit: MGN Online)
    Delaware State Police have arrested a 46-year-old Magnolia man after an investigation revealed heendangered the welfare of several children and offensively touched another child while taking hem from schoolMore
    Delaware State Police have arrested a 46-year-old Magnolia man after an investigation revealed heendangered the welfare of several children and offensively touched another child while taking hem from schoolMore
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices