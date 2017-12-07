Delaware Police Arrest Elementary School Van Driver

MAGNOLIA, Del - Delaware State Police have arrested a 46-year-old Magnolia man after an investigation revealed heendangered the welfare of several children and offensively touched another child while taking hem from school.

Police say the incidents happened between , and , when the Lake Forest School District contacted the Delaware State Police after they viewed video surveillance of a van driver making inappropriate comments to the children on the van.

The suspect, a van driver for Beachy Transportation was identified as Jeffery L. Dennison, 46 of Magnolia, according to police. Police say Dennison was responsible for driving students that lived out of the school district to and from school. He picked up students at Lake Forest North Elementary, Lake Forest Central Elementary and WT. Chipman Middle School.

Through the video surveillance obtained from the van, it was discovered that while transporting the students home from school, Dennison would play “double-dare” and “truth or dare” with them. At the time of these incidences, there were about five to six children on the van ranging from ages seven to thirteen. One of the children on the van “double dared” Dennison to pull the van over on the shoulder of the roadway. It was discovered that on two different occasions while playing “double-dare”, Dennison pulled the van over on the shoulder of a busy roadway and had a child get out of the van. Dennison then drove away leaving the child to run after the van. It was also discovered that on one occasion, Dennison had pulled the van over and assaulted a nine year old student.

On , 2017, Delaware State Police arrested Dennison and charged him with 11 counts of endangering the welfare of a child and one count of offensive touching on a child. Dennison was arraigned out of Justice of the Peace Court 2 and released on $6000 unsecured bond.