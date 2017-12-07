Man from Delmar receives Guinness World Record Title

OCEAN CITY, Md-- Delmarva has a special star -- who is now a Guinness World Record holder!

Carlos Mir won the title for having the highest diabolo throw.

The diabolo throw is a game where a toplike object is thrown in the air.

Mir threwthe diabolo high in the sky—it reached 78.5 feet. According to the Guinness World Record, this is the highest diabolo throw ever.



Carlos Mir of Delmar says he never thought he'd hold the title.



"I never thought I be in it as a child, I knew the Guinness World Record, I saw it, I read it, I never thought I had a special talent, explains Mir.



It turns out Mir has a very special talent.



"If you're going to be the best at something, you have to practice at it, and you have to research it. I just practice and practice,” says Mir.



They say practice makes perfect.

Walter Hughes watches Mir practice all the time and says he’s not surprised he broke a record.



"He's been doing it for years-no big deal getting that record,” says Mir.

But for Mir, this record is a big deal. As for what he won?



"I won confidence, I won acknowledgement, I won a way to talk a little bit about the experience to the public and hopefully inspire others to reach their goals,” says Mir.

A record broken that Mir now hopes will inspire others.

