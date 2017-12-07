Berlin Christmas Parade: A Family Tradition - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Berlin Christmas Parade: A Family Tradition

Posted: 12/07/2017 23:18:00 -05:00 Updated:

BERLIN, Md.- The Berlin Christmas Parade celebrated their 47th year on Thursday as crowds filled Main Street for the festivities.  But some families say it wouldn't be the holidays without the annual celebration. 

Shirley Warren has been coming to the Berlin Christmas Parade since she moved to the town at 16.  She says her family has never missed it.  Now Warren looks forward to watching her granddaughter, Kelsey perform in the parade. 

"She's in what they call the show choir, and she's in a wheelchair and she'll stand up and dance and sing," Warren said. 

Warren and her family parked their chairs in front of the Atlantic Hotel at 3 p.m. on Thursday, just to make sure they had a great view of Kelsey's performance.  Warren said she looks forward to generations to come celebrating Christmas at the parade in Worcester County. 

Bobby Johnson is also a life-long parade veteran.  Alongside his daughter and granddaughter, he said he's never seen this big of a crowd. 

"Look around you, they're everywhere.  It ain't ever been this crowded before," Johnson said. "This is the biggest crowd we ever had here."

Johnson said the amount of participants has also grown.  The town of Berlin says applications opened over the summer and with over 200 asking to participate, the town chose 85 to be a part of Thursday's parade in Worcester County. 

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Berlin Christmas Parade: A Family Tradition

    Berlin Christmas Parade: A Family Tradition

    12/07/2017 23:18:00 -05:002017-12-08 04:18:00 GMT
    Thursday, December 7 2017 11:27 PM EST2017-12-08 04:27:21 GMT
    BERLIN, Md.- The Berlin Christmas Parade celebrated their 47th year on Thursday as crowds filled Main Street for the festivities. But some families say it wouldn't be the holidays without the annual celebration. ShirleyMore
    The Berlin Christmas Parade celebrated their 47th year on Thursday as crowds filled Main Street for the festivities.More

  • Man from Delmar receives Guinness World Record Title

    Man from Delmar receives Guinness World Record Title

    12/07/2017 19:42:00 -05:002017-12-08 00:42:00 GMT
    Thursday, December 7 2017 7:42 PM EST2017-12-08 00:42:30 GMT
    Delmarva has a special star -- who is now a Guinness World Record holder!
    Carlos Mir won the title for having the highest diabolo throw.    More
    Delmarva has a special star -- who is now a Guinness World Record holder!
    Carlos Mir won the title for having the highest diabolo throw.    More

  • Delaware Police Arrest Elementary School Van Driver

    Delaware Police Arrest Elementary School Van Driver

    12/07/2017 19:25:00 -05:002017-12-08 00:25:00 GMT
    Thursday, December 7 2017 7:25 PM EST2017-12-08 00:25:41 GMT
    (Photo Credit: MGN Online)(Photo Credit: MGN Online)
    Delaware State Police have arrested a 46-year-old Magnolia man after an investigation revealed heendangered the welfare of several children and offensively touched another child while taking hem from schoolMore
    Delaware State Police have arrested a 46-year-old Magnolia man after an investigation revealed heendangered the welfare of several children and offensively touched another child while taking hem from schoolMore
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices