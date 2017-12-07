Berlin Christmas Parade: A Family Tradition

BERLIN, Md.- The Berlin Christmas Parade celebrated their 47th year on Thursday as crowds filled Main Street for the festivities. But some families say it wouldn't be the holidays without the annual celebration.

Shirley Warren has been coming to the Berlin Christmas Parade since she moved to the town at 16. She says her family has never missed it. Now Warren looks forward to watching her granddaughter, Kelsey perform in the parade.

"She's in what they call the show choir, and she's in a wheelchair and she'll stand up and dance and sing," Warren said.

Warren and her family parked their chairs in front of the Atlantic Hotel at 3 p.m. on Thursday, just to make sure they had a great view of Kelsey's performance. Warren said she looks forward to generations to come celebrating Christmas at the parade in Worcester County.

Bobby Johnson is also a life-long parade veteran. Alongside his daughter and granddaughter, he said he's never seen this big of a crowd.

"Look around you, they're everywhere. It ain't ever been this crowded before," Johnson said. "This is the biggest crowd we ever had here."

Johnson said the amount of participants has also grown. The town of Berlin says applications opened over the summer and with over 200 asking to participate, the town chose 85 to be a part of Thursday's parade in Worcester County.