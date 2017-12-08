Suspect Sought in Milton Armed Robbery

MILTON, Del.- Delaware State Police are looking for a man wanted for holding up the Valero gas station at 25576 Deep Branch Road in Milton on Thursday night.

Police said the incident occurred at around 7:42 p.m. when a man armed with a handgun entered the business and demanded the clerk to hand over cash from the register. The employee complied with the suspect's demands and the suspect was able to remove an undisclosed amount of money. The suspect then fled the store in an unknown direction. The clerk was not injured.

The suspect was described as white, with a thin build, between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-8, wearing a dark colored hooded sweat shirt, camouflage face mask, blue jeans and dark colored sneakers.

No surveillance photos are available.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective R. Mills at 302-752-3800. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via the internet at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.