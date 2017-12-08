Salvation Army and Perdue Farms Employees Collect Christmas Presents for Families in Need

SALISBURY, Md. - As part of the Salvation Army "Angel Tree" program, hundreds of Christmas gifts were collected Friday morning at the Perdue Farms offices in Salisbury. The presents will go to families in need this holiday season.

"We have a feeling of giving back to the community, and I think especially at the time of Christmas when there are so many. We're blessed. We want to share our blessings," said Lorie Phillips, director of accounting for the grain business unit.

Phillips and her co-workers at Perdue bought presents for more than 800 kids around the lower shore.

It's part of the Salvation Army "Angel Tree" program, which anonymously connects donors to families in need.

In total, more than a thousand children around the lower shore will receive presents through the program this year.

"These are [families] operating at or near poverty level -- whose children would not have very much of a Christmas and in some situations would not have any Christmas at all," said Maj. Vic Tidman of the Salvation Army.

That's why Tidman said the program means a lot to the families.

"A lot of these folks are just overwhelmed by the generosity of the community and the generosity of the people that have really shopped for a child that they don't know, that they'll never see," he said.

The Christmas gifts will be distributed to parents on the Thursday and Friday before Christmas.