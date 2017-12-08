Salisbury Man Convicted of Child Rape

SALISBURY, Md.- A Salisbury man faces up to 55 years behind bars after being convicted of raping a 13-year-old girl, according to the Wicomico County State's Attorney's Office.

A Wicomico County Circuit Court jury on Wednesday found 34-year-old Byron Maurice Simpson guilty of sex abuse of a minor, second-degree rape and second-degree assault.

Prosecutors said Simpson raped his teenage victim in a car at an address in Fruitland in the early morning hours of May 13.

Sentencing was deferred pending a pre-sentence investigation and mental health assessment. The state expects sentencing will occur in approximately 60 days. Simpson is being held without bond while

awaiting sentencing.

In addition to prison time, Simpson will also be subject to lifetime registration and lifetime supervision as a sexual offender.

Proscutors noted that Simpson has prior convictions for fourth-degree sex offense and failing to register as a sexual offender.