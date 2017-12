DOVER, Del.- The Delaware Department of Transportation says that in advance of the snowfall predicted Friday night and Saturday, crews are pre-treating major roadways with brine in all three counties.

DelDOT said that during winter storms, motorists should never drive close enough to maintenance vehicles and snow plows. Stay alert for snowplows that may be slowing down, stopping, turning or pulling over. Snow plows may travel over centerlines or along road shoulders to improve road conditions.

Motorists may contact the Transportation Management Center (TMC) 24/7 to report any travel or traffic-related issues at the following numbers: Dial #77 from any cell phone in Delaware; 302-659-4600; or 1-800-324-8379.