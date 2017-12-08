Two Forums for SU Presidential Search Set for Dec. 12

SALISBURY, Md.- As the University System of Maryland’s search for a new Salisbury University president gets underway, two forums for the campus and the greater community will be held Tuesday, Dec. 12.

At each forum, the search and screening committee - which was appointed last month by the USM - will hear from community members wishing to speak. The committee includes faculty, student and staff representatives, as well as members of the greater Salisbury community. In the coming months, the committee will incorporate the feedback it receives as it works to recommend finalists for consideration by the USM chancellor and the Board of Regents.

The meeting for the greater community and those members of the campus unable to attend an afternoon session is 5:30-7 p.m. in Perdue Hall Room 151. The earlier campus meeting is noon-2 p.m. in Holloway Hall Auditorium.

Campus and community members wishing to speak at the forums will be asked to sign up at the meetings. To accommodate as many participants as possible, speakers will be asked to limit their remarks to five-seven minutes. Representatives of larger campus groups or interests are welcome to share their views. Individuals also may submit a written statement of up to one page, particularly if they are unable to attend one of the forums. Please send it to jsk@academic-search.com. All submissions will be reviewed and considered.

The Board of Regents will make the final selection for SU’s president, whose appointment is expected to be announced next spring.

SU's current president, Dr. Janet Dudley-Eshbach, announced in September she would be stepping down in June 2018.