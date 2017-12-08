Two Arrested In Dover Drug Bust

DOVER, Del- Delaware State Police say two people are facing multiple charges following a cocaine investigation in Dover.

Police said members of the Kent County Drug Unit received information on someone who police said was selling large quantities of cocaine throughout the Kent County area.

The suspect, identified as Lex D. Draper, 50, of Dover, was reported to be delivering an undisclosed amount of cocaine in the Dover area.

Surveillance was conducted and subsequently confirmed this criminal activity, police said. Draper along with an accomplice, identified as Charles F. Kite, 54, of Dover were in a car near Rose Valley School Road when they were taken into custody without incident.

Police said Draper and Kite were found to be in possession of about 16 grams of cocaine, and both were charged with the following; possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, second-degree conspiracy, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Draper and Kite were both arraigned and committed to the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center on $72,200 secured bond.