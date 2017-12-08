Md. SHA Preps for Winter Weather

UNDATED- The Maryland State Highway Administration said it is preparing for the first snowfall of the season in central, eastern and northern Maryland. Crews are pre-treating most roads with salt brine throughout the state, SHA said Friday afternoon.

“Pavement temperatures are still relatively warm which should help reduce major impacts to the state highways,” said SHA Administrator Gregory Slater. “This is an excellent opportunity for crews to dust off our equipment for the winter season that lies ahead.”

SHA crews will deploy and use salt and salt brine as the primary material to treat roads, according to the SHA.

SHA emergency operators and maintenance staff will closely monitor roads and patrol for any icy patches as temperatures drop night into .

