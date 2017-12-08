Delmarva Prepares for Weekend Snow

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- On Friday, people across Delmarva spent the day preparing for a weekend snow storm.

At Best Ace Hardware in Lewes, many people came to pick up ice melt and snow shovels.

"We have been extremely busy," says Sales Associate Bryon Bernhard. "It's been a madhouse today."

The impending snow prompted the Immanuel Shelter in Rehoboth Beach to open their doors three days earlier than anticipated.

"We are in a big rush to get open," says Immanuel Shelter Board President Janet Idema. "Our administrative assistant has been getting about 25-40 calls a day already."

After brining the roads all day, DelDOT spent part of the afternoon loading salt into trucks--about 50,000 tons total in 80 plow trucks with 100 operators ready to go.

"We have some pretty warm pavement temperatures right now which should help us out a lot," says South District Engineer Alastair Probert. "The temperatures aren't going to get very low but during the overnight hours we think we'll have to get out there and put some salt out."

While good for roads, that salt can be harmful to animals, so the Brandywine Valley SPCA asks that people use extra caution while taking their pets out this weekend.

"When you're bringing your pet back in...actually clean their pads off," says Brandywine Valley SPCA Georgetown Campus Director of Operations Walter Fenstermacher. "Make sure there's not any rock salt stuck in between their pads but also so they are not licking their pads and ingesting that salt."

The Brandywine Valley SPCA also encourages any outside animals be given dry bedding and extra insulation, such as straw, and says drivers should check their cars before turning them on.

"Some cats can seek the warmth of an engine compartment or even be underneath of cars parked overnight," Fenstermacher tells WBOC. "So make sure you give a bang on your hood to make sure there's not a cat actually in the engine compartment before you start your car."

