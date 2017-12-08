Man Returns Home to Maryland After Delivering Dog to Owner Across Country

RIDGLEY, Md. - Barking dogs and squeaking kittens were all part of the excitement brewing at the Caroline County Humane Society Friday afternoon.

Excitement for a homecoming.

Zach Holt returned home to Ridgely missing one thing - an eight year-old pitbull mix named Zimba.

"I've never traveled 1,300 miles with a dog before, so that was a little special," Holt said.

Together, Zach and Zimba traveled from Ridgley, MD to Wichita, KS, totaling exactly 1,332 miles.

A trip Zach says he never thought he'd take, but one that he says had to be made.

"Why not?" Zach said.

Animal control found Zimba and traced him back to his owner in Kansas. When airlines said they wouldn't take Zimba home and Zimba's owner was too tied up to make arrangements, Connie Cook of the Caroline County Humane Society says the only option left was driving.

"We couldn't really find anyone up to it. We couldn't come up with a solution and then Zach says, 'I'll drive him,'" Cook said.

And so the two set off, but not without going unnoticed.

Zach and Zimba's story, posted on Caroline County Humane Society's Facebook page, blew up.

Hundreds of people across the country and across the world offering gas, food, prayers, and many, many thanks.

Zach, they said, is a hero.

"I told Zach I'm very blessed to have him in my life," said Zimba's owner, Ikea Mosley. "I don't know how I can thank him enough, honestly."

Countless thanks to one man and many more thanks to one dog - uniting two people from across the country and others from all over the world.

Mosley says the whole thing started when an ex-boyfriend abandoned Zimba while travelling to Maryland.

Zach says he enjoyed the journey so much, he's willing to drive and deliver more animals from the Caroline County Humane Society to anyone in the country willing to adopt.