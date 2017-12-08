Maryland Senator Announces Legislation on Air Pollution

OCEAN CITY, Md-- Senator Richard Madaleno of Montgomery County used Ocean City as his backdrop Friday afternoon, as he announced plans to sponsor legislation aimed at studying air emissions around industrial poultry houses.

"We need to have a study that would look at what are the impacts on air and waters from these very large animal feeding concentrations,” says Madaleno.

Madaleno says, if passed, the community healthy air act would require Maryland's department of environment to conduct a one-time study to identify air pollutants emitted by those large operations.

The Trade Association that advocates for poultry farmers has its concerns.

Georgetown-based "Delmarva Poultry Industry" says while they're not against studies -they don't think this particular study is the right way to go.

"They would lead to quick and dirty studies, that would gather a little bit of data that seems like it would be used to give ammunition to critics of the chicken industry,” says Fisher.

Fisher says poultry farmers care about air quality.

He says they already take a lot of steps to make sure the air surrounding chicken houses is safe.

This issue has advocates, farmers, and neighbors talking -- hoping for a solution.