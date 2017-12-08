Salisbury Prepares for Weekend Snow Storm

SALISBURY, Md.- A forecast for snow normally means bread and milk fly off the shelves of grocery stores on Delmarva, but on Friday afternoon it wasn't the food that had people frustrated, it was the lines.

Estella Young said the lines were long when she was shopping for her snow storm essentials.

"I got everything I needed very quickly and everything was well stocked, however the lines were long," Young said.

Grocery store lines were so lengthy, some people just avoided shopping all together. Karen Henry attempted to go in, but didn't feel like waiting. This will be her first snowfall as a Delmarva native. After moving from New York, snow is not a surprise for her anymore.

"I mean I was hoping I wouldn't see the kind of conditions we saw up in northern New York, but certainly enjoy snow and especially as we're getting ready for Christmas," Henry said.

Henry said she's worried about the roadways over the next couple of days.

"I understand from some of our new neighbors that some of the roads back down on the peninsula don't get plowed for two or three days, so I can understand people wanting to stock up," Henry said.

City and county crews were working hard on Friday afternoon to prepare for the evening's flurries. The City of Salisbury's crews sent out about a dozen snow plows onto major roadways around 8 p.m. and Wicomico County trucks went out shortly after around 10 p.m.

Crews would begin with major and emergency roadways first and then move onto plowing and salting secondary roadways. Officials want to make sure drivers are staying alert and careful on the roadways over the weekend.