SALISBURY, Md. -- Maryland State Police said one man died after a car crash on Route 50 Friday afternoon.

According to police, William Madison Pender Sr, 95 of Salisbury, failed to stop at a stop sign on Queen Avenue as he was approaching Route 50 westbound. Police said as he drove into the intersection, another driver struck his car. It happened around 4:47 p.m.

Marie Vonette Molme, 44 of Seaford, was driving the second car; seven other passengers were in the car with her. Police said the passengers were transported to PRMC and treated for non-life threatening injuries. Police said Pender Sr. passed away at PRMC.