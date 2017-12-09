Four in Laurel Arrested for Selling Drugs

LAUREL, Del. -- The Laurel Police Department arrested four people Friday for illegally selling drugs -- and, for having a child present at the time of those sales.

Police said they executed a search warrant at the Little Creek Apartment Complex and arrested four people for illegally selling drugs. At the apartment, police said they found bags of heroin as well as numerous other drug paraphernalia and counterfeit drug substances. Police said the four arrested were selling drugs while a one-year-old child was in the home.

Allisha Hall, 28 of Laurel, was charged for maintaining a drug property, endangering the welfare of a child and possession of heroin, among others, and released on a bond and a future court date. Cameron Johnson, 29 years of Delmar, DE, was also charged with possession, tampering and endangering a child, among others. He was committed to Sussex Correction Institution. Dominic Horsey, 29 years of Laurel, was charged with possession, among others, and released on bond. Jermaine Harrell, 33 of Laurel, was charged with possession, among others, and committed to Sussex Correction Institution.