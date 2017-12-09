DSP Arrest Man After Carjacking, Police Chase

Millsboro, De. - Delaware State Police have arrested a Millsboro man who led them on chase after committing a carjacking at knifepoint.

According to DSP, the incident happened just before 5 p.m. Friday afternoon in the parking lo of the Dollar General in Millsboro. Police say a 23-year-old woman was inside the store, while her 14-year-old sister, and her two infant children were in the car.

According to police, 45-year-old Scott K. Roschel of Millsboro, approached the car, displayed a knife, and ordered the 14 year old to get out. The girl removed the two infants from the car, and police say Roschel took off. None of the girls were injured as a result of the incident.

According to police, the car was spotted around 5:15 p.m. in Longneck and when troopers tried to stop Roschel, he refused and led police on a chase. Police say that chase ended on Hudson Road, east of Milton, when Roschel lost control of the car and hit a utility pole.

Police are charging Roschel with one count each of, Carjacking 1st Degree, Robbery 1st Degree, Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony, Aggravated Menacing, Theft of a Motor Vehicle, as well as three counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child. Arrest and arraignment will be completed when Roschel is discharged from the hospital.