Maryland State Police Say Trooper's Car Struck by Drunk Driver

BERLIN, Md.- Maryland State Police say a suspected drunk driver is facing multiple charges after the SUV he was driving rear-ended a trooper's patrol car early Saturday morning in Berlin.

Police said that at around 12:35 a.m., Tfc. T. Moore was investigating a single-vehicle crash northbound on MD Rt. 589 at Gum Point Road in Berlin. During the course of the investigation, Moore arrested the driver for DUI-related offenses.

Police said the suspect was secured via a seatbelt in the right front passenger’s seat of Moore’s assigned marked patrol car, which had its emergency lights activated as Moore also sat inside it awaiting

the arrival of a tow truck to remove the suspect’s vehicle from a ditch.

Authorities said that is when Moore’s patrol car was struck from the rear by a 1997 Chevrolet Blazer owned and operated by Denver Alan Shoemaker of Berlin. This caused significant damage to both vehicles, according to police.

Police said that during the course of this crash investigation, Shoemaker displayed signs of impairment and after submitting to field sobriety testing was ultimately arrested for negligent driving and DUI-related offenses. He was later released on his own recognizance.

All individuals refused medical treatment, according to police.