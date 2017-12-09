Teen Suspect Killed in Trooper-involved Shooting in Dover - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Teen Suspect Killed in Trooper-involved Shooting in Dover

Posted: 12/09/2017 07:45:00 -05:00 Updated:

DOVER, Del.- The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is investigating a trooper-involved shooting in Dover that left a 16-year-old suspect dead.

Police said that shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday, a trooper assigned to Troop 3 in Camden, stopped a vehicle on Fieldstone Cour in the area of Kenton Road in Dover.

Police said the trooper approached the vehicle, at which time the front seat passenger displayed a weapon, with an exchange of gunfire ensuing. The 16-year-old male suspect was shot during the exchange, and succumbed to his injuries after being transported to an area hospital.

Police said the 18-year-old male driver of the vehicle sustained a gunshot wound to his leg and was treated and released from the hospital. A 15-year- old rear seat passenger in the vehicle was uninjured as a result of the incident, according to police. The trooper was also not injured, police said. 

The investigation is active and ongoing, with further details being released as they become available.

