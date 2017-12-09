Snow Doesn't Stop Work in Sussex County

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Despite multiple inches of snow, some in Sussex County kept their daily routines and responsibilities.

In Georgetown, Todd Bean and Jason Knipe got in their morning workout with their group F3 Nation.

"Nothing's gonna stop us," Bean tells WBOC. "We've worked out in some pretty bad rain and had a great time doing it."

Across town, Pastor Mike Williams with the Georgetown Presbyterian Church spent the morning packing up his church's emergency overnight shelter.

"We try to bring people in out of the weather," he explains. "Where they can get a good night's sleep, be safe, and that allows you to make better decisions the next day."

Anticipating winter weather all weekend, DelDOT will have 50,000 tons of salt on 80 plow trucks ready to go. With that, the agency asks drivers to use caution.

"It's very hard for the operators to see at every angle around every part of the truck so just bear in mind that," says South District Engineer Alastair Probert. "Please don't overtake or pass our trucks because the area behind the plow truck is probably the safest area to be as compared to in front of our plow trucks."

