Salisbury Residents React to the First Snow of the Season

SALISBURY, Md.- The first snow of the season brought nearly 7 inches of snow to Wicomico County.

While many in Salisbury were enjoying the wintry weather others woke up Saturday to no electricity.

Delmarva power reported hundreds of power outages in the Salisbury area off of route 13 near WAWA.

Salisbury residents like Mark Tyler said it was quite an inconvenience. "I don't know what's happening I think either the weight of the snow probably broke a tree on a line or something or maybe someone had an accident and ran into a power line," Tyler said.

Others trying to get a hot cup of WAWA coffee and some gas we're inconvenienced by the outage as well.

Erving Bailey of Salisbury said, " No power, no fuel... Can't get my coffee... my WAWA coffee's very important and I can't get it this morning... I'm devastated."

While some we're shocked to see nearly 7 inches of snow on the ground other little ones were out playing.

Five-year-old Felix of Salisbury said he thinks the snow means something special. He said, " That Santa Clause is going to come."