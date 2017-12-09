Comic Con in Ocean City

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED A WINTER STORM WARNING FOR MUCH OF DELMARVA FOR TONIGHT AND SATURDAY.More
Meteorologist Brian Keane says farewell to WBOC and Delmarva, and shares how he plans to spend the next chapter of his life.More
Maryland State Police said one man died after a car crash on Route 50 Friday afternoon. According to police, William Madison Pender Sr, 95 of Salisbury, failed to stop at a stop sign on Queen Avenue as he was approaching Route 50 westbound. Police said as he drove into the intersection, another driver struck his car. Police said the passengers of that second car were transported to PRMC and treated for non-life threatening injuries. Police said Pender Sr. passed away at PRMC.More
