Comic Con in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md—It was snowy day but that didn't keep comic enthusiasts inside.



Today was Ocean City's first comic con at the grand hotel.



Hundreds came out in their favorite costumes--excited about the event.





Matthew and Josh Shockley came up with the idea of hosting Ocean City’s very first comic con.



“This is just basically a whole bunch of folks that are really enjoying some good fun,” says event organizer, Matthew Shockley.



Comic enthusiasts read comic books, drew their favorite hero, and of course dressed up as their favorite comic star.



28-year-old Roger Sheffield is dressed up as a character from Dragon Ball Z.

Sheffield says its super cool to be around likeminded individuals.



“I’m just excited to see everybody else in costume, I’m running in different types of anime characters here it’s just amazing,” says Sheffield.

An opportunity for comic lovers to come out…have lots of fun and be themselves.



Event organizers says funds will be donated to the hero initiative-a non-profit organization dedicated to comic book writers.