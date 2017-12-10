National Christmas Tree Shortage Felt on Delmarva

BERLIN, Md.- States nationwide are seeing a Christmas tree shortage.



Local tree shop owners on Delmarva say they've noticed the shortage.

Jenni Sulcosky works at the Winbrow Farms in Berlin and describes how the tree shortage has impacted her shop.

"We definitely have experienced a shortage of Christmas trees this year, especially the big trees, usually we have about 15 of your trees…we were only able to get two this year,” says Sulcosky.



Farmers say during the Great Recession. They couldn't afford to plant as much-resulting to today’s shortage.

Nancie Corbett is the owner at Blue Bird farms in Berlin. Corbett says her shop didn't experience a tree shortage, but a shortage elsewhere.



"My prices went up as far as purchasing... this year about 15 percent,” says Corbett.

The hunt is still on for Christmas tree shoppers.

"We have a new house this year, so we want to have a new fresh cut Christmas tree for our house,” says Rose O’Neil.

According to a report from GWD forestry--the Christmas tree shortage could last through 2025.