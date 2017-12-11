Suspect Sought in Attempted Robbery at Princess Anne Church

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. -The Princess Anne Police Department is investigating an attempted armed robbery after a man pointed a handgun at a pastor during a meeting at St. Andrews Episcopal Church Parish House.

Officers say Thursday, Dec. 7, a light skinned man entered the parish house on Washington Street and demanded everyone place their cellphones on a table. However, he was confronted by the pastor.

Police say that's when the unknown suspect pointed a holster at the pastor with a possible handgun inside of it.

However, the pastor asked the suspect to leave, which the man did without taking anything.

Police say the suspect was wearing all black clothes and described as a light skinned black male, approximately 6-foot-tall and between 235 to 275 pounds. There were no reported injuries from the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Princess Anne Police Department at 410-651-1822 or Crime Solvers of the Lower Eastern Shore at 410-548-1776.