3 University of Delaware Students Robbed at Gunpoint

NEWARK, Del. (AP/WBOC)- Police are investigating the armed robbery of three University of Delaware students.

The Newark Police Department said Monday that officers are still searching for two male suspects.

Police say the robbery occurred shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday on Benny Street near the university campus. The three victims, all 19-year-old students, reported that they were approached from behind.

One of the two suspects showed a handgun.

At that point, police say one of the victims ran, while the other two gave up credit cards and a cellphone.

Police used dogs to search the area after the robbery but could not find the robbers.

The suspects were both described as white or Hispanic males, thin build, approximately 20– 25-years-old, wearing hooded sweatshirts and dark clothing.



Anyone with information on this incident should contact Detective James Skinner at 302-366-7100, ext. 3135 or JSkinner@newark.de.us.