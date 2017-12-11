3 University of Delaware Students Robbed at Gunpoint - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

3 University of Delaware Students Robbed at Gunpoint

Posted: 12/11/2017 13:05:00 -05:00 Updated:
Laurel Police investigate armed robbery at Dollar General Laurel Police investigate armed robbery at Dollar General

NEWARK, Del. (AP/WBOC)- Police are investigating the armed robbery of three University of Delaware students.

The Newark Police Department said Monday that officers are still searching for two male suspects.

Police say the robbery occurred shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday on Benny Street near the university campus. The three victims, all 19-year-old students, reported that they were approached from behind.

One of the two suspects showed a handgun.

At that point, police say one of the victims ran, while the other two gave up credit cards and a cellphone.

Police used dogs to search the area after the robbery but could not find the robbers.

The suspects were both described as white or Hispanic males, thin build, approximately 20– 25-years-old, wearing hooded sweatshirts and dark clothing.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact Detective James Skinner at 302-366-7100, ext. 3135 or JSkinner@newark.de.us.

 

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Wreaths Across America Ceremony Held in Dover

    Wreaths Across America Ceremony Held in Dover

    12/11/2017 18:53:00 -05:002017-12-11 23:53:00 GMT
    Monday, December 11 2017 6:53 PM EST2017-12-11 23:53:48 GMT
    DOVER, Del. --- Veterans, state leaders, and service members on Monday placed wreaths at War Memorials around Legislative Hall as part of a Wreaths Across America event.The event honored veterans and those who died in service of the country in every miliMore
    DOVER, Del. --- Veterans, state leaders, and service members on Monday placed wreaths at War Memorials around Legislative Hall as part of a Wreaths Across America event.The event honored veterans and those who died in service of the country in every miliMore

  • Cambridge Seawalls in Need of Repair, City Council Hoping to Replace

    Cambridge Seawalls in Need of Repair, City Council Hoping to Replace

    12/11/2017 18:19:00 -05:002017-12-11 23:19:00 GMT
    Monday, December 11 2017 6:19 PM EST2017-12-11 23:19:36 GMT
    The seawall on Oakley Street in Cambridge is cracked, allowing water to easily seep through.More
    The seawall on Oakley Street in Cambridge is cracked, allowing water to easily seep through.More

  • Clean Up Continues in Wicomico County After Winter Storm

    Clean Up Continues in Wicomico County After Winter Storm

    12/11/2017 16:51:00 -05:002017-12-11 21:51:00 GMT
    Monday, December 11 2017 4:51 PM EST2017-12-11 21:51:29 GMT
    Major clean up is underway after this past weekend's winter storm. Downed wires caused power outages in parts of the peninsula, but now fallen tree limbs are a big concern in some neighborhoods.More
    Major clean up is underway after this past weekend's winter storm. Downed wires caused power outages in parts of the peninsula, but now fallen tree limbs are a big concern in some neighborhoods.More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices