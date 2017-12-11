Conservative Minister Joins Senate Race to Challenge Kaine - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Conservative Minister Joins Senate Race to Challenge Kaine

Posted: 12/11/2017 13:20:00 -05:00 Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A conservative minister announced he's joining the fight for the Republican nomination to challenge Democratic U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine in 2018.

E.W. Jackson announced his campaign Monday on The John Fredericks Show radio program. The lawyer-turned-preacher ran unsuccessfully for lieutenant governor in 2013.

He joins Corey Stewart, a former state campaign chairman of President Donald Trump, and Del. Nick Freitas, as announced candidates.

Jackson on Monday previewed a possibly contentious fight with Stewart for the nomination, suggesting Stewart supports tax increases. Stewart did not immediately respond to a call seeking comment.

Jackson's fiery rhetoric added a touch of drama to his 2013 race. He compared Planned Parenthood to the Ku Klux Klan and said former President Barack Obama may be an atheist or a Muslim.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Wreaths Across America Ceremony Held in Dover

    Wreaths Across America Ceremony Held in Dover

    12/11/2017 18:53:00 -05:002017-12-11 23:53:00 GMT
    Monday, December 11 2017 6:53 PM EST2017-12-11 23:53:48 GMT
    DOVER, Del. --- Veterans, state leaders, and service members on Monday placed wreaths at War Memorials around Legislative Hall as part of a Wreaths Across America event.The event honored veterans and those who died in service of the country in every miliMore
    DOVER, Del. --- Veterans, state leaders, and service members on Monday placed wreaths at War Memorials around Legislative Hall as part of a Wreaths Across America event.The event honored veterans and those who died in service of the country in every miliMore

  • Cambridge Seawalls in Need of Repair, City Council Hoping to Replace

    Cambridge Seawalls in Need of Repair, City Council Hoping to Replace

    12/11/2017 18:19:00 -05:002017-12-11 23:19:00 GMT
    Monday, December 11 2017 6:19 PM EST2017-12-11 23:19:36 GMT
    The seawall on Oakley Street in Cambridge is cracked, allowing water to easily seep through.More
    The seawall on Oakley Street in Cambridge is cracked, allowing water to easily seep through.More

  • Clean Up Continues in Wicomico County After Winter Storm

    Clean Up Continues in Wicomico County After Winter Storm

    12/11/2017 16:51:00 -05:002017-12-11 21:51:00 GMT
    Monday, December 11 2017 4:51 PM EST2017-12-11 21:51:29 GMT
    Major clean up is underway after this past weekend's winter storm. Downed wires caused power outages in parts of the peninsula, but now fallen tree limbs are a big concern in some neighborhoods.More
    Major clean up is underway after this past weekend's winter storm. Downed wires caused power outages in parts of the peninsula, but now fallen tree limbs are a big concern in some neighborhoods.More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices