Sentencing Set for Former Airmen in Child Sex Case

DOVER, Del. (AP)- A federal judge has scheduled a Feb. 21 sentencing date for a former Dover Air Force Base airman facing a potential life sentence after pleading guilty to sex trafficking of a child.



The judge agreed last week to postpone next month's scheduled sentencing for Dalian Washington of Philadelphia so a forensic psychologist could finish a report that the defense intends to rely on for mitigating evidence.



Another airman, Akeem Beazer of Pompano Beach, Florida, faces sentencing on Jan. 3 after pleading guilty to sex abuse of a minor.



The two were arrested in April after a young teen, who officials say had a troubled home life and often lived on the street, told a social worker that she had stayed on the military base and had sex with service members.