Sentencing Set for Former Airmen in Child Sex Case - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Sentencing Set for Former Airmen in Child Sex Case

Posted: 12/11/2017 14:09:00 -05:00 Updated:
Akeem Beazer, left, and Dalian Washington, right. (Photo credit: Facebook/Stars and Stripes) Akeem Beazer, left, and Dalian Washington, right. (Photo credit: Facebook/Stars and Stripes)

DOVER, Del. (AP)- A federal judge has scheduled a Feb. 21 sentencing date for a former Dover Air Force Base airman facing a potential life sentence after pleading guilty to sex trafficking of a child.

The judge agreed last week to postpone next month's scheduled sentencing for Dalian Washington of Philadelphia so a forensic psychologist could finish a report that the defense intends to rely on for mitigating evidence.

Another airman, Akeem Beazer of Pompano Beach, Florida, faces sentencing on Jan. 3 after pleading guilty to sex abuse of a minor.

The two were arrested in April after a young teen, who officials say had a troubled home life and often lived on the street, told a social worker that she had stayed on the military base and had sex with service members.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Wreaths Across America Ceremony Held in Dover

    Wreaths Across America Ceremony Held in Dover

    12/11/2017 18:53:00 -05:002017-12-11 23:53:00 GMT
    Monday, December 11 2017 6:53 PM EST2017-12-11 23:53:48 GMT
    DOVER, Del. --- Veterans, state leaders, and service members on Monday placed wreaths at War Memorials around Legislative Hall as part of a Wreaths Across America event.The event honored veterans and those who died in service of the country in every miliMore
    DOVER, Del. --- Veterans, state leaders, and service members on Monday placed wreaths at War Memorials around Legislative Hall as part of a Wreaths Across America event.The event honored veterans and those who died in service of the country in every miliMore

  • Cambridge Seawalls in Need of Repair, City Council Hoping to Replace

    Cambridge Seawalls in Need of Repair, City Council Hoping to Replace

    12/11/2017 18:19:00 -05:002017-12-11 23:19:00 GMT
    Monday, December 11 2017 6:19 PM EST2017-12-11 23:19:36 GMT
    The seawall on Oakley Street in Cambridge is cracked, allowing water to easily seep through.More
    The seawall on Oakley Street in Cambridge is cracked, allowing water to easily seep through.More

  • Clean Up Continues in Wicomico County After Winter Storm

    Clean Up Continues in Wicomico County After Winter Storm

    12/11/2017 16:51:00 -05:002017-12-11 21:51:00 GMT
    Monday, December 11 2017 4:51 PM EST2017-12-11 21:51:29 GMT
    Major clean up is underway after this past weekend's winter storm. Downed wires caused power outages in parts of the peninsula, but now fallen tree limbs are a big concern in some neighborhoods.More
    Major clean up is underway after this past weekend's winter storm. Downed wires caused power outages in parts of the peninsula, but now fallen tree limbs are a big concern in some neighborhoods.More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices