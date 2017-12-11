Lewes Woman Finally Gets New Fridge

LEWES, Del.- Christmas came early for Candace Raines, in the form of a new stainless steel refrigerator.

The Lewes widow had been without a fridge for 10 weeks, after her old Kenmore Elite stopped working in late September. Over the next six weeks, repairmen visited once a week or so, telling her they have to try and fix it a certain amount of times before a replacement can be authorized. Raines contacted WBOC, and we contacted Sears, who in turn gave Raines $2,000 to put toward a new fridge.

“At Sears, our top priority is the satisfaction of our members," a sears spokesman wrote to WBOC at the time. "Our member solutions team has resolved Ms. Raines’s situation by authorizing up to $2,000 toward a replacement refrigerator and we look forward to welcoming her at the store to pick one out. We hope she remains a loyal Sears customer and Shop Your Way member.”

After that, however, Raines said she was getting mixed messages on when her fridge would arrive.

"I was receiving many different dates that the refrigerator was going to come," she tells WBOC.

"They kept sending me automated phone calls [saying] 'I'm sorry but your delivery is not going to happen today,' which causes a great deal of frustration," Raines says.

After another round of inquries, Sears delivered her new fridge on Saturday. Additionally, the company is giving Raines a new, three-year protection plan and reimbursing her for the mini fridge she purchased during the interim.

"I feel great," she tells WBOC with a smile. "I have a wonderful ending to my story."

Raines says she was thrilled with the Sears employees she dealt with in recent weeks and the delivery men who came on Saturday.

"Santa sent about four elves this Christmas to help me: Dana, Nathan, Derrick and Pedro," she says. "They were wonderful in expediting this whole thing. They had eyes on the product all the time. They called me every day with where it was."

Raines says now that she has a working refrigerator again, she plans to have friends over and cook some of her favorite recipes. Additionally, she says Sears is using her experience to look at some of their policies.

"My husband used to say 'the squeaky wheel gets the grease,'" she says. "So I was kind of squeaking, I think, a little bit."