DUI Investigation Leads to Multiple Charges for Milford Woman

MILFORD, Del.- A DUI investigation led to multiple charges for a Milford woman Friday night, according to police.

Milford police said officers responded to Cypress Hall Shopping Center on South DuPont Boulevard (US 113) after someone reported that a car had driven over a curb in the parking lot and ended up in a nearby field, police said.

During the investigation, officers reportedly found heroin and drug paraphernalia. Additionally, officers learned that the driver, 24-year-old Samantha J. Montgomery, was driving on a suspended license, according to police.

Montgomery was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while suspended or revoked and driving a vehicle under the influence of a drug.

She was presented at Justice of the Peace Court #3 in Georgetown, where bail was set at $2,000 unsecured.

Montgomery is scheduled to appear at Justice of the Peace Court #3 for arraignment on Wednesday.  

 

 

 

