Two Men Arrested for Multiple Sussex County Burglaries

MILLSBORO/DAGSBORO, Del.- Delaware State Police have arrested two Dagsboro men in connection with multiple burglaries of local businesses and churches in Sussex County.

On Friday, troopers responded to Pine Ridge Barns on Dagsboro Road in Millsboro after a report of an overnight burglary. The investigation revealed that unknown suspects forcibly entered two storage sheds before taking off with a golf cart, a Kubota UTV, an air compressor and other miscellaneous tools and items, police said.

Throughout the day on Friday, employees of the business searched the area for the stolen items. They found the stolen golf cart near train tracks, just north of Thorogoods Road in Dagsboro, according to police.

A male suspect, later identified as 19-year-old Eric Stewardson, was seen on the golf cart before running off when he was confronted by the employees. Stewardson was followed into the Holiday Acres development, where he was taken into custody, police said.

According to police, detectives were able to link Stewardson and a second suspect, identified as 18-year-old John J. Calloway, to three other burglaries: High Tide Church in Dagsboro, Spirit of Excellence Ministry in Dagsboro and The Family Butcher Shop in Millsboro.

Stewardson and Calloway were each charged with a total of 24 felony and misdemeanor crimes, including five counts of burglary third degree, three counts of theft under $1,500, four counts of possession of burglar tools, five counts of criminal mischief under $1,000, five counts of conspiracy second degree and two counts of theft greater than $1,500.

Both men were arraigned in the Sussex County Court of Common Pleas and committed to the Sussex Correction Institution in lieu of $20,400 secured bond.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to contact Detective T. Powell at Troop 4 by calling 302-752-3807. Information may also be provided to Delaware Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-TIP-3333.