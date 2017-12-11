Deal Island Man Arrested After Crashing Kid's Birthday Party

SALISBURY, Md. -- The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said a man was arrested Saturday night after he tried to forcefully enter a kid's birthday party while he was under the influence of alcohol.

According to the Sheriff's Office, George W. Mister, 20 of Deal Island, attempted to enter a home at the 2300 block of Pine Way in Salisbury where a kid's birthday party was being held. Police said Mister told the people at the residence that he wanted to join the party while he was trying to push open a door that was being held closed. It happened around 9:35 p.m. on December 9th.

Police said Mister left before they arrived at the home and tracked his footprints in the snow to a nearby car dealership parking lot, where he was hiding. Mister was found to be under the influence of alcohol and resisted arrest when police tried to take him into custody, police said. At one point, police said he kicked a deputy in the shin.

The Sheriff's Office said Mister was charged with burglary in the fourth degree and disorderly conduct, among other charges. Police said he was processed and taken in front the District Court Commissioner, who detained Mister in the detention center on bond pending a future bond review.