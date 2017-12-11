Clean Up Continues in Wicomico County After Winter Storm

Salisbury, Md.- Major clean up is underway after this past weekend's winter storm. Downed wires caused power outages in parts of the peninsula, but now fallen tree limbs are a big concern in some neighborhoods.

The Wicomico County Roads Division has been working since Friday night to clean up debris. The influx of calls over the weekend has made it hard to reach everyone, however the entire workforce was out Monday cleaning up.

Crews were in the Nithsdale development Monday morning picking up branches that fell into the roadway. Some neighbors there say they're grateful to have the county doing the removal because they're not able to do it themselves.

"A lot of older couple lives here [in Nithsdale] and it's just too hard to do it all ourselves," Kajwar Jalani said.

While crews could make it to some neighborhoods, others will have to wait. People who live in the Westbury Acres section are experiencing hundreds of downed branches in the median of their neighborhood.

One resident, Robert Baer, said while he was getting ready to chop the limbs down and clean up, someone from the county came by.

"I was ready to start cleaning up the brush and a county truck came by and he said that he was going to have a truck out here either this afternoon or tomorrow and not to worry about it," Baer said.

Wicomico County Roads Division officials say they're planning on getting out to Westbury Drive by Tuesday.