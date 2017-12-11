Cambridge Seawalls in Need of Repair, City Council Hoping to Replace

CAMBRIDGE, Md.- The seawall on Oakley Street in Cambridge is cracked, allowing water to easily seep through.

It's a problem Onnie Duvall, who lives nearby, says can put the whole street underwater.

"I have seen it come up to the front stoop of my apartment building," Duvall said.

The City of Cambridge is looking to change that.

Earlier this year, it hired a contractor to inspect the seawalls at Oakley Street, Willis Street, West End Avenue and Choptank Avenue. The contractor's report says the seawalls need repairs and some need replacement at a cost totaling over $400,000.

It's not a bad idea, according to Larry Fry and his wife, Jean, who were visiting Oakley Street to go duck-watching.

"The seawall's broken down and it really just leaves a bad impression," said Fry.

But not all neighbors are on the same side. Ronald Schreffler Jr. lives on Willis Street and says repairs are nice but not necessary.

"The main concern with the wall is the way the concrete is eroding away with the pipe. That's the only thing I see wrong with it," Schreffler said.

On Monday night, the Cambridge City Council heard a presentation on possible seawall replacement designs. If the designs are approved, the next step is to submit them to the Maryland Department of the Environment and the Army Corps of Engineers for permitting.