Wreaths Across America Ceremony Held in Dover

DOVER, Del.- Veterans, state leaders, and service members on Monday placed wreaths at war memorials around Legislative Hall in Dover as part of a Wreaths Across America event.

The event honored veterans and those who died in service of the country in every military U.S. military conflict, many of which are represented with individual monuments along the capitol mall.

The ceremony occurred during a week-long series of Wreaths Across America events and as a caravan travels along the East Coast, and through Delaware, on its way to Arlington National Ceremony. Some 200,000 wreaths are expected to be placed there as part of the event.