Woman Driving Wrong Way on Rt. 50 in Easton Sends Two to Hospital

EASTON, Md.- Maryland State Police are investigating a four-vehicle crash Monday night in Talbot County that involved a car driving the wrong way on U.S. Route 50.

It happened around 8:45 p.m. on Route 50 near Skipton Landing Road in Easton, police said.

According to a preliminary investigation, a Nissan, driven by Katie Cray Long, 43, of Centerville, Maryland, was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of US Rt. 50. During this time the Easton Barrack said they received multiple 911 calls about the vehicle. A short time later, the MSP Easton Barrack was notified that a vehicle in that area was involved in a head-on collision.

Upon arrival, troopers said they learrned Long had struck three vehicles, one being head-on in the front passenger side of the vehicle.

Long and the passenger of the vehicle that was hit head on were flown to University of Maryland Shock Trauma, police said. Based on evidence at scene, Long is being investigated for driving under the influence of alcohol and prescription drugs, according to police.

US Rt. 50 was closed for approximately two hours at the site of the collision while investigators from the Maryland State Police Easton Barrack investigated the collision.