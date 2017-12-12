Tractor-trailer Hauling Chickens Crashes in Felton - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Tractor-trailer Hauling Chickens Crashes in Felton

Posted: 12/12/2017 07:28:00 -05:00 Updated:
FELTON, Del.- Delaware State Police are on the scene of a motor vehicle crash in Felton in which a tractor-trailer has lost its load of chickens and is causing power outages in the area.
 
As a result of the crash, Sandtown Road is closed between John Hurd and Cabin Ridge roads.
 
The roadway is expected to be closed for an extended period of time as crews clean up the chicken debris. Police are advising motorists to avoid the area and seek alternate routes of travel.
 
Follow the Real Time Travel Advisories through the Delaware Department of Transportation to get updates on the road opening by clicking: http://www.deldot.gov/Traffic/travel_advisory/index.shtml#advisories.

