Judge Eyes Case Guidelines in Prison Riot Prosecution

DOVER, Del. (AP/WBOC)- A judge presiding over the prosecution of several inmates charged in a deadly prison uprising in Delaware has told attorneys he'd like to handle the defendants in groups of four.



Eighteen prisoners have been charged in the Feb. 1-2 riot at the maximum-security James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna. Sixteen, including some already serving time for murder, are charged with first-degree murder in the death of corrections officer Lt. Steven Floyd.



After meeting with attorneys last week, the judge directed prosecutors to provide a plan to group the defendants. Defense attorneys will have until March 30 to submit any concerns they might have.



The judge has scheduled another status conference for March 9.



Prosecutors previously told the judge that if lawmakers vote to reinstate Delaware's death penalty, they reserve the right to try to apply it to the defendants.