Judge Eyes Case Guidelines in Prison Riot Prosecution - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Judge Eyes Case Guidelines in Prison Riot Prosecution

Posted: 12/12/2017 09:15:00 -05:00 Updated:
The James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna, Del. (Photo: WBOC) The James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna, Del. (Photo: WBOC)

DOVER, Del. (AP/WBOC)- A judge presiding over the prosecution of several inmates charged in a deadly prison uprising in Delaware has told attorneys he'd like to handle the defendants in groups of four.

Eighteen prisoners have been charged in the Feb. 1-2 riot at the maximum-security James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna. Sixteen, including some already serving time for murder, are charged with first-degree murder in the death of corrections officer Lt. Steven Floyd.

After meeting with attorneys last week, the judge directed prosecutors to provide a plan to group the defendants. Defense attorneys will have until March 30 to submit any concerns they might have.

The judge has scheduled another status conference for March 9.

Prosecutors previously told the judge that if lawmakers vote to reinstate Delaware's death penalty, they reserve the right to try to apply it to the defendants.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Bethany Beach to Ban Canopies

    Bethany Beach to Ban Canopies

    12/12/2017 14:58:00 -05:002017-12-12 19:58:00 GMT
    Tuesday, December 12 2017 3:04 PM EST2017-12-12 20:04:14 GMT
    After receiving more than 1,200 responses to an online survey, the town of Bethany Beach, Delaware has plans to ban canopies and tents on their beaches, as 70 percent of respondents said they'd like to see the shading devices go.More
    After receiving more than 1,200 responses to an online survey, the town of Bethany Beach, Delaware has plans to ban canopies and tents on their beaches, as 70 percent of respondents said they'd like to see the shading devices go.More

  • Beat the Peak Alert Issued for Wednesday

    Beat the Peak Alert Issued for Wednesday

    12/12/2017 14:44:00 -05:002017-12-12 19:44:00 GMT
    Tuesday, December 12 2017 2:46 PM EST2017-12-12 19:46:24 GMT
    Because of the extreme cold and high demand, Delaware Electric and Choptank Electric cooperatives are asking their members to voluntarily conserve or limit energy usage from 6-8 a.m. and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13.More
    Because of the extreme cold and high demand, Delaware Electric and Choptank Electric cooperatives are asking their members to voluntarily conserve or limit energy usage from 6-8 a.m. and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13.More

  • Police Seek ID of Long Neck Theft Suspect

    Police Seek ID of Long Neck Theft Suspect

    12/12/2017 14:31:00 -05:002017-12-12 19:31:00 GMT
    Tuesday, December 12 2017 2:31 PM EST2017-12-12 19:31:57 GMT
    Video surveillance photo of theft suspect. (Photo provided by Delaware State Police)Video surveillance photo of theft suspect. (Photo provided by Delaware State Police)
    Delaware State Police are asking the public’s help in identifying a woman accused of stealing from a customer at a supermarket in Long Neck.More
    Delaware State Police are asking the public’s help in identifying a woman accused of stealing from a customer at a supermarket in Long Neck.More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices