Police Seek ID of Long Neck Theft Suspect

LONG NECK, Del.- Delaware State Police are asking the public’s help in identifying a woman accused of stealing from a customer at a supermarket in Long Neck.

Troopers said Tuesday that the incident occurred just before 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25 in the parking lot of Weis Supermarket, located at 24832 John J. Williams Highway. The woman depicted in the surveillance photo is suspected of finding a victim’s wallet that was left behind in a shopping cart, according to police. Investigators said that before throwing the wallet away, the woman removed an undisclosed amount of cash and a prepaid gift card.

Anyone with information on the woman's identity is asked to contact Tfc. T. Botchie at 302-644-5020. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.